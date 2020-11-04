Today in the Globe newsroom we watched the results of Election Day continue to resolve.
At the time of this writing, Democratic challenger Joe Biden had just won Michigan over President Donald Trump, placing him at 264 electoral college votes, according to The Associated Press. But a winner has not yet been declared, because several key states are still in play.
We'll continue to watch throughout the evening and bring you the latest results on joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe. We'll also feature reports about:
- How elections went in Jasper and Newton counties, with details about turnout and operations.
- The deaths of 87 from COVID-19 in the state's veterans home has led to an investigation from the governor's office.
We hope you are holding up well after the elections, and that you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.