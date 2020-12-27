Two successful food trucks are shifting gears, adding brick-and-mortar locations to their mobile routes.
The owners of Ghetto Tacos and Pineapple Bliss have spent years perfecting their products, creating large local followings. Now they are putting down roots.
And no need to fret. The food trucks will continue to operate in conjunction with their new stores, the owners said.
Carletta and Marcos Renteria started Ghetto Tacos in 2017. The husband and wife team cook a variety of authentic street tacos that are topped with fresh cilantro, lime and diced onions.
They are originally from California, which had the most food truck operations in the country in 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Marcos Renteria said every time he visited family on the West Coast, they hired a taco caterer who prepared their food in front of them. This eventually sparked them to form Ghetto Tacos.
“I just said, ‘Wow, that would be a good idea to do and bring here to Missouri. I could do it,’” he said. “But I had the idea for about five years, and in 2017, I said, ‘I’m going to do it now.’”
When Ghetto Tacos first opened, Carletta Renteria said they didn’t start out with a food truck but a pop-up tent in which they housed their own grill. The owners said they’ve been able to form a loyal customer base who will wait in any type of weather.
“For two years, we’d put a tent up every day, sometimes twice a day,” she said. “We had a grill that weighed about 800 pounds, and we would push it in and out of the trailer. We would just set it up wherever we could, any event that we could get to.”
The opportunity to move into a taco shop came about two years ago, but the owners said they weren’t ready at the time. Finally, they were able to lease a property on North East Street in Webb City where they’ll be building a Ghetto Tacos Shop next year. They hope to open by early spring.
“Without our food truck, we wouldn’t even be thinking about getting a brick-and-mortar,” Carletta Renteria said. “Our food truck will still be open like it is now. We’re not closing that down. My husband will be doing the food truck, and I’ll be at the brick-and-mortar. It will be just like coming to our truck. You come up, order and you can sit down or take it to go. It won’t be a full-fledged restaurant.”
A reason they wanted to expand the brand was because they receive calls daily from customers asking for the location of the food truck. The food truck travels to different cities every week, including Neosho and Pittsburg, Kansas. On average, Ghetto Tacos logs over 1,000 miles a month.
“We have some customers travel from Tulsa, Arkansas or Springfield, so we get a lot of those calls, and we thought this was the time because people are traveling and they may not be able to find us,” Marcos Renteria said. “But we’re ready for it now.”
The food truck operates Tuesday through Saturday. Its daily location can be found on the Ghetto Tacos Facebook page. For details, call 417-438-4592.
Pineapple Bliss
Megan Escalante, owner of Pineapple Bliss, opened a new storefront in March at 1021 E. 20th St. in Joplin. Pineapple Bliss specializes in vegan frozen fruit soft serve. Most menu options are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and low in calories.
The mobile Pineapple Bliss trailer was launched in 2016 after Escalante purchased it from a couple on Craigslist that operated under the same name. At the time, the former owners had sold about six flavors of Dole Whip.
You could say the Joplin native’s first business venture got off to a bumpy start.
“The trailer actually got hit by a drunk driver on the way here,” she said. “It was very, very stressful. It messed up one side, and I had to rebuild it and get a new vinyl wrap. It was a learning experience, and I’ve learned to do better research.
“Don’t ever give up if there are any sort of obstacles,” she said. “There’s always a solution and don’t take no for an answer.”
Escalante said the business helps give her a sense of purpose and challenges her to reach new heights. She started off serving the basic Dole Whip flavors and decided that her specialty should cater to customers who have special dietary needs.
Three years before opening Pineapple Bliss, the owner was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, which made her more aware of what she eats.
“I was learning that I was so much more limited to what I could eat,” she said. “I think our biggest thing is that we have nutrition information on our website. We try to have all of the allergen ingredients.”
She started off selling pineapple, strawberry, orange, mango and lemon soft serve. Now, five years later, there are over 40 flavors and keto diet options, as well as toppings and blended drinks.
Escalante also is a cosmetologist and was looking for ways to pursue both careers, which is how the permanent location was born. It’s built into the front of her hair and lash salon.
“I thought having a drive-thru would be so much more convenient,” Escalante said. “In our truck, whenever we had cold or rainy weather, it really affected our business. Our little parking lot we were at got filled up very quickly, and I wanted a bigger space. I felt torn being at one place or the other. I found the lot for sale and wanted to build a salon and a Pineapple Bliss into one.”
Even during the pandemic, Escalante said customers have been very supportive of the business and appreciate having a safer option than dining in a closed space. She has 11 employees. The most sales they’ve had in one day is 600.
“My goal is to continue expanding and open up more Pineapple Bliss locations,” she said.
The trailer is closed for the winter, but it will be mobilized in the spring and summer. Escalante plans to start branching out to Northwest Arkansas in the near future.
Pineapple Bliss is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For details, call 417-825-0795.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.