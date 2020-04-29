Carletta and Marcos Renteria, owners of Ghetto Tacos, have been serving up their specialty to the Joplin community since 2017.
Perhaps the most fulfilling moment of their careers in the food truck industry came this week.
Ghetto Tacos, in partnership with Metro Towing, offered free meals Wednesday to all Freeman Health System employees in the parking lot of Freeman Hospital West. In an effort to reward the medical professionals who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two businesses prepared and served tacos, hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and beverages to Freeman employees throughout the day.
“Especially at a time like this, these people work very hard and are vitally important to our community,” Carletta Renteria said Wednesday afternoon. “We decided we wanted to give back, and the least we could do was offer them a good meal. Everybody has been super appreciative and sweet. They deserve it because they work long hours to protect and help people in the community, especially at a time like this.”
Freeman employees had already lined up by the hundreds in the parking lot once the meals started being served at 11 a.m. Metro Towing owner Scott Wheeler said he expected the operation to last until the end of Freeman’s shift at approximately 9 p.m.
“I brought enough hot dogs and hamburgers to feed about 2,000 employees, and I think Ghetto Tacos has enough food to feed about 2,000 too,” Wheeler said. “We decided to do this because they’re taking the brunt of the front lines to make sure everybody is safe and healthy. Sometimes they are overlooked in the hospital setting, and everybody needs to appreciate them because we need them.”
Jeff Goodrich and Cody Helderman, two members of Freeman’s radiation oncology department, said they received work notifications on Tuesday that informed them of the free meals that would be offered.
“We showed up early and were kind of in awe of the amount of people that were already lined up down the parking lot,” Goodrich said. “These guys coming out here and preparing all of this food for us, we really appreciate it, and it’s been something to look forward to today. Especially for the people who are on the front lines — our therapists that are patient-facing every day — I just think this is a good way to show appreciation to those folks.”
“They already have a good crowd, and I’m sure they’ll continue to be busy through the rest of the day,” Helderman added. “It’s a pretty cool gesture, and we’re very appreciative of what they’re doing for us.”
Wednesday’s meals donation was just one example of the help that’s been provided to the community in recent weeks by Wheeler and Metro Towing, which has offered free roadside assistance to people who have needed tows, jump-starts, tire changes and more during the pandemic.
“Everybody has been so kind, grateful and thankful,” Wheeler said. “The thing to remember about these medical employees is that they’re at work and going through hard times as well. So I think it’s nice for them to get outside and get a good meal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.