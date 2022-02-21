CARTHAGE, Mo. — Because of surprisingly robust state tax revenues and federal bailout funds distributed to all states to cushion what was expected to be lower revenues due to the pandemic, Missouri is sitting on “piles of cash,” and Rep. Cody Smith is leading the effort to figure out how to spend that money.
Smith, R-Carthage, serves as the House Budget Committee chairman, a position he’s held for four of his six years in the Missouri House, and this year’s state budget cycle appears to be one of his most challenging yet.
“This year it is a $47 billion budget request from the governor’s office, and to give you come context there, when I started in the General Assembly our state budget was a little less than $30 billion,” Smith said last week at an event in Carthage. "... Now that can be a little deceiving. We have a lot of federal money that is available to us based on federal legislation that was passed in response to COVID-19, and when that money comes and processes through the state, it will be gone, it won’t be recurring. So we expect the budget will come back down a little bit in the years to come after we spend that federal money.”
Smith said state revenues were also much higher than expected last year and this year.
“When COVID first hit, we went through the budget process and we restricted the budget. We pulled back on a lot of things, and we tried to prepare the state budget for the worst-case scenario,” Smith said. “Then the opposite of that happened. We had a lot of state revenue, a lot of economic activity. ... Now we’ve got a whole bunch of federal money and a whole bunch of state money, as well just giant piles of cash available to the state. So as I say, more money, more problems — that certainly does ring true in this case. The more money we have to spend comes more decisions and a lot more options, and that can be a very difficult thing.”
Supplemental budget
Smith said the supplemental budget, a separate process to update the current year’s budget that happens early in every session, has been complicated by the pandemic as well.
The state was required by the federal government’s 2021 America Rescue Plan Act, a pandemic relief bill, to appropriate money given to the state by the act to schools.
According to the School Superintendents Association, Missouri is the only state that has not distributed about $2 billion to schools as of yet, and the state faces a March 24 deadline to send those funds out or else they could be taken back by the federal government and redistributed to other states.
Smith said that appropriation is in the $5.5 billion supplemental budget, which passed out of the House two weeks ago, but it is bottled up in the Senate, which is fighting over how to redraw the boundaries of Missouri’s eight U.S. House districts.
“We are trying to get that money out to the districts, and we also have some money that the Department of Education can use at its discretion to try to address things like learning loss, consequences of the pandemic, etc., etc.,” Smith said. “So that money is, I think, on the way. There was a mention made of the deadline that is applicable to the federal money if we don’t spend it by a certain time or get it out the door, we could potentially lose it. I don’t think we’re going to get there. I don’t think we’ll be in danger of losing it; we will appropriate for that and get it out the door eventually.”
Another vital appropriation in that supplemental budget is more money to support the Missouri Medicaid program. An expansion of the program was approved by voters in 2020, but lawmakers didn't include funding for it during budget sessions the following spring. After a legal battle, the Missouri Supreme Court ordered the General Assembly to fund the expansion.
“We’re in the situation now where if we don’t appropriate more money for Medicaid, not only is the expansion population at risk of losing services, but the folks we all agree need to be on the Medicaid program and need to be funded, the folks in hospitals, developmental disability homes and locations, nursing homes," Smith said. "It’s a very ugly situation if we run out of money for the Medicaid program, so part of this bill would top those appropriations off.”
Smith said appropriations to increase pay for state employees are also in the supplemental budget bill.
Medicaid amendment
Smith talked about the only bill he said he introduced into the House this year: a measure to ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment to the 2020 amendment that expanded Medicaid. The bill has been controversial, as critics have derided it as a way for lawmakers not to fund the voter-approved expansion.
Smith said his legislation would do three things:
• End Missouri’s practice of chipping in for Medicaid health care costs for out-of-state patients who seek treatment in Missouri hospitals.
• Add a work requirement for patients in the expanded Medicaid population to require those recipients to 20 hours of work a week or community service or other kind of work.
• Add language to allow the General Assembly to set priorities for the way Medicaid funding is allocated.
“You’ve got the folks who are aged, blind or disabled folks that are what we call mandatory Medicaid, or traditional Medicaid, (and) we’ve got the expansion population, which is a new addition to the Medicaid program,” Smith said. “This language would allow the General Assembly to appropriate for those based on priority rather than altogether. My concern is in the future if we are not in such a favorable budget situation, we may need to prioritize those parts of Medicaid by need, and ultimately that will be reflected in the appropriations process. It would protect things like public education in the budget and not continue to encroach on those priorities.”
House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, said last week that several of the provisions in Smith's bill were an attempt to gain support for the amendment and distract voters from the main provision on Medicaid expansion.
“The people have spoken. The courts have spoken,” Quade said in a statement. “It is long past time for House Republicans to listen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.