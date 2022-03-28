Debra and David Humphreys have pledged $15 million to Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, which they co-founded in 1993.
The gift will go toward a new Legacy Fund dedicated to more affordable, high-quality education for area students, the couple said in a news release. That will mean the lowering of tuition to $11,000 for all students beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, as well as continuing tuition assistance and merit-based scholarships for eligible students.
“TJ’s mission is to help students realize their full potential so that they are successful in their own lives and active and engaged citizens in their communities. Looking back over three decades, we see that mission realized in the hundreds of TJ graduates who continue to be lifelong learners and reflect the virtues instilled by the TJ honor code from integrity and honesty to respect and compassion,” said Debra Humphreys, who also serves as chair emerita of the school's board, in a statement.
“TJ’s mission is directed at helping all students make the most of their abilities. We believe in that wholeheartedly. To accomplish the mission, we have to reduce barriers to a child realizing their full potential. Unfortunately, tuition can be one of those barriers," said Laura McDonald, head of school, in a statement. "The Humphreyses’ Legacy Fund gift reduces our tuition and, along with our substantial tuition assistance, ensures that top-quality educational opportunities through TJ are now available to more young people in the Four States area than ever before.”
The announcement of the gift was made Monday. David Humphreys is the president and CEO of TAMKO Building Products.
Since the school launched nearly three decades ago, the couple have made several gifts toward its growth, including $15 million in 2012 to build the Humphreys Arts and Student Life Complex.
They also have supported College Heights Christian School, Joplin Area Catholic Schools and Martin Luther Christian School, and they provided a large contribution to the Joplin School District to help with rebuilding efforts after the May 2011 tornado.
In addition, the Humphreys Scholars scholarship program was established by them for local area Missouri Southern State University students with a $1 million scholarship fund to provide scholarships over a 10-year period.
Debra Humphreys also founded and serves as the executive director of Compass Academy Network, which provides a free summer school program in partnership with rural school districts.
