A special donation made to Freeman Health System from the Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation on Thursday will give parents mourning a stillborn child the gift of added time.
The founders of the Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation donated a CuddleCot to the birthing center at Freeman Hospital West on Thursday, allowing bereaved parents the chance to say their final goodbyes to their stillborn child. This marks the second CuddleCot equipped at Freeman Health System, and the foundation’s 10th donation.
Michelle and Dusty Hurst, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, established the nonprofit Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation in 2017 in honor of their late twins, Chandler Charles and Paisley Joan, with the aim of donating CuddleCot units to area hospitals. The couple donated a CuddleCot unit to Mercy Hospital Joplin last summer.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Dusty Hurst. “You don’t want something like this to have to be used, but it’s unfortunately a necessity. It’s nice to have hospitals such as Freeman and Mercy that are so accepting of having a CuddleCot. We love to give back, and that is what our foundation is about.”
A CuddleCot is a cooling device that helps keep a deceased newborn’s body preserved for up to three to five days, giving the family a chance to spend time with their baby. The unit ranges in temperatures anywhere from 48 to 55 degrees.
“The cot is portable and can fit in any basket, bed or crib,” said Casey Lockwood, charge nurse at Freeman’s birthing center. “It allows the baby to be cooled without having to cool the entire room down. It preserves the appearance and the condition of the baby. Therefore, allowing more time with the family.”
Chandler and Paisley Hurst were born prematurely at 22 weeks in 2014 weighing less than two pounds. The babies were intubated but died shortly after birth. Michelle and Dusty didn’t learn about the CuddleCot until they met with support groups after the deaths of their twins.
The twins lived a little over a day, but the couple said they wished they had the opportunity of spending more time with them. Through the foundation, the Hursts are able to not only keep their babies’ memories alive but also help other grieving parents with the gift of time.
Michelle and Dusty Hurst have made it their mission to donate as many CuddleCot units as possible to regional hospitals to prevent parents from missing out on those moments.
“Anybody who has lost a loved one in the past, if you ask them what they would want, they all want more time,” said Lockwood. “To be able to offer that gift of time is priceless.”
The foundation raises donations from the public to purchase the devices for regional hospitals. It can be used by families who have suffered a late miscarriage, a stillbirth or a neonatal death. The average cost of a CuddleCot is approximately $3,700 per unit.
Dusty Hurst said they’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from the public over the years.
“We have such tremendous support from friends and family who graciously donate,” he said. “We have one set of friends who make regular donations, and it really means a lot to us. We generally do a fundraiser every year on Chandler’s and Paisley’s birthday in October.”
The Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation has donated CuddleCot devices to hospitals in Joplin, Monett and Columbia in Missouri, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs in Arkansas, Coffeyville, Kansas, and Fargo, North Dakota.
“We are so grateful for The Chandler and Paisley Skies Foundation and the kindness they have blessed our departments with,” Kalseji Reeves, Freeman director of maternal-neonatal services, said in a statement. “The use of the cuddle cot helps families spend more time with their babies and cherish as many memories as possible.”
Want to donate?
Donations can be made online through the Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation’s website at https://chandlerand paisleyskies.org.
