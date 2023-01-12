Dusty Hurst (second from left) and Michelle Hurst (third from right) stand with Freeman staff in the Birthing Center after donating a Cuddle Cot to the center. The device allows parents more time to spend with infants that have died. Pictured from the left: Freeman Charge Nurse Casey Lockwood, Dusty Hurst, Birthing Center educator Karria Kritikos, coordinator Janell Franks, Michelle Hurst, assistant director Bethany McGinnis and director Kalseji Reeves.