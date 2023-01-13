The $31.5 million, five-year fundraising campaign, dubbed Lions Forward at Missouri Southern State University, got its launch gift on Friday with the announcement of a $1 million donation from board of governors member and campaign Chairman Bill Gipson and wife Tracy.
MSSU President Dean Van Galen announced the gift at a press conference immediately prior to the regular MSSU Board of Governor’s meeting, calling it “transformational” to the university, students and the community.
Van Galen said half the gift, $500,000 will go to launch a new program of study, a master’s degree in data analytics.
“It’s an innovative, high demand program to help us set ourselves apart as a university within the region and the state of Missouri,” Van Galen said. “The heart of who they are and what has led us to today is their deep commitment to education, to Missouri Southern and their passion for helping students succeed.”
Lisa Tom, Missouri Southern vice president for academic affairs, said adding a data analytics program to Southern’s curriculum has been one of her priorities since she joined the administration last February.
“When I joined MSSU, one of the first questions the president asked me was what additional academic programs we should add,” Toms said. “My first response was data analytics. Data is everywhere. Every time you swipe you’re debit or credit card, look at a website, spend a few extra seconds looking at an online ad, and my favorite, drive your car through an automatic toll booth where they charge you and send it in the mail, and on and on, data is created.
“Data analytics is the process of analyzing large sets of raw data to identify trends and draw conclusions about the information that will aid managers and decision makers to make better decisions.”
Toms said the initial 30-hour program, a master’s in science in data analytics, will include 18 hours of core classes and 12 hours focused on business data analytics, but the program created by the university is flexible enough that other colleges and programs at the university could create data analytics majors with other emphases.
“That leaves a lot of room for other areas in the university to add a 12-hour graduate emphasis in data analytics,” Toms said. “And this gives us an opportunity to have a core, solid program that will be housed in the college of business administration and technology, but allow our very collaborative academics across the campus, our faculty to create graduate content that would supplement that core and allow us to have an MS in data analytics with an emphasis in, fill in the blank.”
Van Galen said the Gipsons made a donation to the university a few years ago that started the health care administration program.
Gipson said the greatest joy for he and his wife was meeting the students whose lives were transformed by that program.
“Through that program and the scholarship reception dinner and other events, we’ve come to meet and get to know many of the students in that program, and we’ve learned firsthand how impactful that program is to the students and their families,” Gipson said on Friday.
When they were approached by Van Galen and Toms, he said, “With this idea of a data analytics program and we witnessed their respective excitement about it, we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of.”
Toms said the program will be open to students starting in the fall semester of 2023.
