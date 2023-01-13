About the campaign

The Lions Forward Campaign is a five-year, $31.5 million capital campaign approved in September 2022 by the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors to focus on seven specific programs and projects at the university.

Executive Vice President Brad Hodson said university officials have visited with hundreds of potential donors and asked 150 individuals and groups for donations to the campaign.

The goals of the campaign, as approved by the Board of Governors, follow:

• Establishing additional scholarships for students.

• Setting up a student success center, which would serve as a one-stop place for academic advice, career services, tutoring and first-year efforts.

• Renovating the lower level of Billingsly Student Center into a new place where both residential and commuter students can gather for study, games, food or relaxation.

• An “athletic excellence fund” that would support student-athlete services and programs.

• New academic programs with an emphasis on high workforce demand, including STEM programs.

• Expansion of immersive learning opportunities such as internships, study abroad, undergraduate research and more.

• Construction of a Health Science Innovation Center, intended to be a “best in class” facility for instruction in medical and health fields.