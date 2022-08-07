Annabella Keith, 8, of Southwest City, has learned how to make positive changes in her community through combining it with her love for cooking in a bake sale fundraiser this summer in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States in Joplin.
The incoming third grader at Southwest City Elementary said it makes her happy to be able to give to other children. Annabella and her mother, Charity, visited the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin on Friday to present the $683 check and a letter she wrote to the organization.
“Ronald McDonald House, I’m glad that I got to donate $683 out of a bake sale,” Annabella wrote in the letter. “Oh yeah, I almost forgot. My name is Annabella. I cannot wait for school to start. It is in two weeks. P.S. goodbye. God bless everyone.”
Established in 1996, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States serves the region by creating, finding and supporting programs that directly support the health and well-being of children and their families. The Ronald McDonald House, 3402 S. Jackson Ave., near Freeman Health System, provides temporary lodging for families of seriously ill children and ill expectant mothers. The organization also opened the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy Hospital Joplin in 2017 for families of pediatric patients who need a homelike setting while in that hospital.
“We are overjoyed when children choose to get involved in the important work done here at the Ronald McDonald House,” Jerri Sargent, house program manager, said in a statement. “It is so special to see the community support children with generous hearts like Annabella’s. This bake sale will not only help provide comfort and care for families with children in the hospital, but it will also encourage Annabella and other young people to continue giving back, knowing that they can make a difference in their community.”
Annabella Keith held a bake sale fundraiser in front of Southwest City Library in July and collected $683 in donations. The assortment of cookies and brownies she had baked with her family sold out within a few hours. Charity Keith said her daughter showed great initiative from start to finish where she planned the fundraiser, watched videos on how to host a successful bake sale and made checklists.
“It took a lot of work,” Annabella said. “We made four different kinds of cookies (16 dozen) and two different kinds of brownies (10 pans). It took us about two days to make it all.”
Charity Keith said they received outstanding support from the McDonald County community where many people shared stories about how the Ronald McDonald House had touched their lives. Annabella said it was heartwarming to hear.
“When people came, they weren’t buying cookies — they came because they had a connection to the Ronald McDonald House,” Charity Keith said. “They had a family member or a friend or someone who had been positively impacted, and they wanted to come and give back. The people of Southwest City and McDonald County are the ones that we really need to thank. None of this would be here if they hadn’t come out to the bake sale.”
The Keith family also has a connection to the Ronald McDonald House. Charity Keith said her aunt Linda had stayed at a Ronald McDonald House years ago.
Annabella had originally wanted to volunteer her time to the Ronald McDonald House but faced challenges due to COVID-19 and the 40-mile drive. However, this did not deter her from wanting to support the Ronald McDonald House in some way, and she came up with the idea for the bake sale.
“She kept bringing it up every few months or so, and say, ‘We never went to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House,’” Charity Keith said. “Finally, we thought how we could help in a different way. We’ll have a bake sale. She loves to bake, and that can be her way of contributing.”
Annabella said brownies are her favorite dessert to bake. She said she uses chocolate chips and marshmallow cream as her secret ingredients. The young cook said she learned her baking skills from her dad, Jon, who also helped out with the items for the bake sale, as well as her mom and grandmother.
“I got to try one of the brownies,” Annabella said with a smile.
Annette Thurston, RMH executive director, said they often see children getting involved with the mission of the Ronald McDonald House, which helps create a spark of generosity among other youngsters in the community who want to help.
“Particularly when other children see this, it will prompt other children to become involved, especially with school starting,” she said. “People see other people doing these kinds of things, and they want to be part of a good cause as well.”
Thurston said Annabella’s donation will go toward sponsoring rooms for families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House. Families are asked for a $10 nightly contribution but are never turned away due to their inability to pay.
“It will relieve another burden for the families staying with us,” she said.
