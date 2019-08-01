A 10-year-old Joplin girl struggled Thursday to control her emotions and find the words to express at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court what 29-year-old Kristopher Cole is charged with doing to her on multiple occasions over the course of a year.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney tried to lessen the ordeal of testifying for the girl by first calling as a witness the forensic interviewer who heard the girl's disclosures at the Children's Center, leading to the filing of three counts of statutory sodomy on the defendant.
The interviewer, Kimberly Sterling, testified that the girl told her that Cole used his hands and mouth to violate her "too many times to count."
"She said it started when she was 8 or 9," Sterling told the court.
When Kenney called the girl to testify, she simply asked her: "Did you tell Ms. Sterling the truth about what happened between you and Kris?"
"Yes," the girl said.
Public defender Craig Lowe tried to get to the specifics of her allegations on cross-examination, asking her: "What did he do to you?"
She said he touched her inappropriately with his hand. How often, Lowe wanted to know. She was slow to respond but eventually indicated it was "probably" more than 10 times.
"That's all he did that was inappropriate?' Lowe asked her at that point.
"Yes," she said, denying that anyone else had ever touched her in that manner.
She acknowledged that she first disclosed the matter to her mother this year when taken to a doctor's appointment. Lowe wanted to know why she did not tell anyone sooner if the abuse had continued for a whole year, and she could not come up with an answer.
Lowe asked if she didn't feel she could tell her mom in all that time before she finally did tell her.
"I don't know," she said.
Attempting to rectify her testimony with what she'd told investigators, Kenney asked her on redirect examination if Cole also had made both oral and genital contact with her and she testified that he had. Associate Judge Joe Hensley consequently ordered the defendant to stand trial on all three counts and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 26.
