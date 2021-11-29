After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, any leftover dollars may be donated to area charities and nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, an annual day of generosity that takes place around the world.
The global day of generosity is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since it was created in 2012 with one simple goal in mind — to encourage people to do good.
Despite the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent data suggests charitable giving increased in 2020 in the United States, growing by about 5% from 2019, according to the organization. Last year’s Giving Tuesday event resulted in $2.47 billion in charitable giving in the U.S. alone.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement, said in a statement. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday provides an opportunity to come together to create a more generous world.”
Local nonprofits and organizations are hoping this growing wave of altruism continues into 2021 after a year of missed fundraisers and events.
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri relaunched its $1.5 million campaign “1601 At the Core of Community” from 2019 on Giving Tuesday to continue renovating its building in Joplin. Full-fledged fundraising for the campaign was put on hold due to the financial strain caused by the pandemic.
The nonprofit organization has assisted children and families by providing support through safety education, parenting education and other services in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties since 1998.
The 115-year-old building located at 1601 S Wall Ave. was donated to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri by local attorney and alliance board member Scott Vorhees in spring 2019. The first $2,000 collected on Giving Tuesday will be matched by alliance partners.
“This is an excellent opportunity to give back and see the dollars you donate directly impact your community,” Kaylea Furgerson, director of community relations, said in a statement. “It will help The Alliance run their programs more efficiently and help other nonprofits grow and serve the area in ways we do not.”
The renovation project will be completed in four phases. The alliance has completed phase one, which moved all staff into the administrative part of the building. Phase two will begin in spring 2022 and fix the exterior issues and replace old windows.
Jen Black, executive director of the alliance, said the organization is looking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year for seed money for phase three, which will address the basement and add needed rooms for programs and child care, as well as a meeting hall, additional office space and a commercial kitchen.
“We’ll be redoing the basement area of the building, and it will provide a big meeting space, an industrial kitchen where we can serve meals, and then we’ll be building child care rooms along this back wall,” Black said. “In most of our programs, we always serve a meal and do child care to make it easier for families to participate. There will also be room for storage and office space, which are two things we’re in desperate need of. We have outgrown the space we’re in currently, which is great because the organization is growing.”
The basement has a tendency to flood.
“Another big component of phase three is that we’re putting in a handicapped lift, and it will be ADA-compliant,” Black said. “We’re excited about the impact that we can have on the neighborhood. We had been tucked away in someone else’s basement, and we think that this new building has helped with awareness in the community.”
Phase four will renovate the sanctuary into an event center. Black said the group wants to honor the architecture of the building, which was built in 1906 and initially occupied by the Christian Science Church.
Once the building is completed, it will provide rental space and serve as a hub for other nonprofits to get off the ground. The alliance has now raised more than half a million dollars in the campaign.
“The opportunities will be limitless for our staff to execute programs in a new and better way when the building is done,” Black said. “This isn’t just an alliance building. We want other nonprofits to have access to do their events and whatever they need.”
To donate, visit www.theallianceofswmo.org.
Rapha International
Joplin-based Rapha International, formerly Rapha House, is also participating in Giving Tuesday with a goal amount of $30,000 this year in a worldwide effort to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Partners have pledged to match up to $30,000 in donations to double the value.
“We have $30,000 in challenge funds for Giving Tuesday, which means up to $30,000, our donors’ gifts will be matched,” said Aryn Crawford, Rapha International’s development director. “If you give $10 to Rapha International, your impact will be as if you gave $20. We’re excited to extend that opportunity for people who support Rapha to double their impact with a gift.”
Rapha International is a nonprofit organization that works to rescue and provide care for girls who have been caught in sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Founded in 2003, Rapha International continues to rescue and rehabilitate children, while bringing them to lasting freedom.
Proceeds from Giving Tuesday will help support Rapha’s aftercare services for girls throughout the world at their campuses in Thailand, Cambodia and Haiti.
“We have residential aftercare centers — two in Cambodia, one in Thailand and one in Haiti,” Crawford said. “These locations follow the four domains that we call the keys to freedom: basic care and safety; counseling and medical care; education and vocational training; social work and legal advocacy.”
The Hope and Healing Center, located at Rapha’s headquarters in downtown Joplin, provides trauma-focused therapy for children, adolescents and adults who have experienced sexual exploitation and abuse. Two licensed therapists at Rapha’s Hope and Healing Center provide trauma-focused therapy services for over 60 people every week.
To donate, visit https://rapha.org.
Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas
The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, founded in 2001, is celebrating the philanthropic spirit of Giving Tuesday with its sixth annual Match Day. On Tuesday, the foundation and donors will match up to $47,000 in community gifts to endowed agency funds of 31 nonprofit organizations in Southeast Kansas.
“Match Day is an opportunity for us on Giving Tuesday to help support a number of local nonprofit organizations build up their endowment funds with the community foundation,” said Devin Gorman, executive director. “This year, we have a record 31 different nonprofits from Southeast Kansas that are participating.”
Each organization will receive a prorated match out of the match funds based on total donations received, up to 20% of the total match amount. The funds will be used for nonprofits’ operating expenses, programs and special projects.
“Any organization that qualifies as an endowed fund with us is provided the opportunity to participate in Match Day,” Gorman said. “It’s a fantastic benefit to these organizations because it’s a permanent fund that they can rely on and continue to build into the future, so that each year, they have more money to help with services or programs.”
The Community Foundation has awarded over $16.9 million in grants where it serves the region by encouraging charitable giving benefiting the common good and the quality of life. Since the first Match Day, the annual event has raised more than $750,000 for local nonprofits’ endowments. Last year’s Match Day raised $204,235 for the endowed funds of 25 local organizations.
For information, visit https://southeastkansas.org/match-day.
Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri
Giving Tuesday is the biggest annual fundraiser of the year for the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, which offers medical and dental services to those without insurance at its location at 701 S. Joplin Ave.
Clinic services include general health, chronic disease management, orthopedic, pediatrics, chiropractic, limited mental health, cardiology, dental and prescription assistance.
Executive Director Stephanie Brady said the clinic’s goal is to raise $75,000 this year. All proceeds will support continued COVID-19 relief, women’s health services, the prescription program and the in-house lab program.
For information, visit https://joplinclinic.org/giving-tuesday.
