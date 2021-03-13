The Joplin Globe’s biggest and most popular paper has always been the Sunday edition. It’s the one with the most content, the most extras such as the TV, real estate and color comics sections, and the most advertising inserts.
Starting in April, the Globe is going to start giving all of that to readers a day early.
Renamed the “Weekend Edition,” the paper will be printed and delivered to readers on Saturdays instead of Sundays. It will contain all the same pages, sections and ad inserts currently in the Sunday paper, plus fresh news and sports from Friday, including Friday night high school sports coverage.
Subscribers will continue to get an e-edition of the paper by email seven days a week and a print edition five days a week. On Sundays, readers will receive an e-edition by email called the Sunday Update, which will feature fresh news and sports from Saturday.
“Weekend editions have become a trend with many newspapers across the country who no longer print seven days a week,” Globe Publisher Dale Brendel said. “It’s proven popular with readers because it’s an extra weekend day to absorb all the content that comes in the weekend edition, getting the popular ad inserts into hands of readers a day early and having our Friday night sports coverage in a print edition.”
In May of 2020, the Globe reduced its print days from seven days a week to five as an expense-savings measure due to loss of revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Globe news staff, however, continues to produce a daily e-edition seven days a week that is delivered by email to subscribers and is also accessible on the Globe’s website, joplinglobe.com.
“Our analytics show that our e-editions have become very popular,” Brendel said. “Even on the days we print the paper, many readers are choosing to consume the news through our replica edition online, but the readership more than doubles on Saturdays and Mondays, our two nonprint days.
“Still, we’ve gotten some complaints from readers who miss the Saturday print editions with our expanded high school sports coverage. The Weekend Edition that will now be delivered on Saturdays will alleviate that concern. It will also allow extra time to plan weekend activities and to act on sales or special advertiser offers.”
Brendel said while community news organizations face challenges in an ever-changing media landscape, the Globe’s combined print and online readership continues to grow and reach new audiences.
“In an era where misleading or actual false information is easily spread, local newspapers that remain dedicated to objective, fact-based journalism are more vital than ever,” Brendel said. “We appreciate the support of our readers as we’ve adapted and evolved during these challenging times. We remain committed to serving our community as a credible source of local, state and national news.”
The first Weekend Edition will be delivered to subscribers and available at newsstands on April 3.
If you would like to subscribe or are already a subscriber but have not activated access to your e-edition, please call 417-782-2626 or email circ@joplinglobe.com today to start your subscription.
