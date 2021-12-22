Once again this year, the Globe hosted its holiday lighting and decorating contest. It solicited nominations of homes across the area that went all out for the holidays.
After a round of voting, a winner has been announced. The home of this couple is filled with holiday-themed inflatables.
Want to know where to go to see the winning entry? Check out reporter Kevin McClintock's story, with photos from Laurie Sisk, at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- A follow-up to Tuesday's Neosho City Council meeting.
- An update on local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
- A roundup of five fun things you can do with your family this weekend.
Have a good Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.