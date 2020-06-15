What is being called a Silent Solidarity Walk happens shortly. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Joplin City Hall and ends at Second Street and Wall Avenue. It will include 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence and prayer.
The Joplin Globe will have complete coverage, with photos and video from the event.
It has been a busy day for crime reporter Jeff Lehr. He'll tell you what happened to Lance Lee, who was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after his truck hit and killed 8-year-old Destiny Chambers in 2018 while she was trying to board her school bus. Jeff also been tracking the details of the double homicide in Cherokee County.
Reporter Debby Woodin has been busy, too. She covered this morning's city briefing, when the Joplin Health Department urged the public to take seriously safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the area. She also will be covering tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
The commissioner of Major Leage Baseball also said today he is not confident there will be a season. Check out the Globe's sport pages for the latest.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s governor is looking for an alternative Tulsa venue to host the growing crowds wanting to attend President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rally. Gov. Kevin Stitt said more than a million people have already requested tickets to attend Trump’s first campaign rally since March, which is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
You'll find all this and more at joplinglobe.com.
