Ann Sutton congratulates her grandson Grayson Vaughn Bruffett after the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School sixth grader won the annual Joplin Globe Spelling Bee on Monday at Thomas Jefferson. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we were amazed by kids and their spelling acumen. 

The Globe held its 44th annual spelling bee today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. Sponsored by TAMKO, the event drew almost 50 champions from their own school spelling bees. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • New owners for two apartment buildings in need of renovation.
  • The death of "Mr. Carl Junction" Gary Stubblefield. 
  • Candidates for the Joplin Board of Education. 

