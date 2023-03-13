Today in the Globe newsroom we were amazed by kids and their spelling acumen.
The Globe held its 44th annual spelling bee today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. Sponsored by TAMKO, the event drew almost 50 champions from their own school spelling bees.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- New owners for two apartment buildings in need of renovation.
- The death of "Mr. Carl Junction" Gary Stubblefield.
- Candidates for the Joplin Board of Education.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
