Do you or a neighbor have the brightest, cheeriest home on the block?
Do you or your neighbor have the holliest, jolliest decorations?
Then enter the Joplin Globe’s fourth annual Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest.
The Globe is looking for the best and brightest Christmas lighting and holiday displays for its readers, with one winning resident receiving a $100 gift card from this year’s sponsor, Wayside Furniture, in Joplin.
Submit your photos online at joplinglobe.com/contests/holiday-lighting-contest beginning Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Photos of all nominated residences will be posted on the Globe’s website, joplinglobe.com. Public voting, which will determine the winner, will begin Monday, Dec. 12, and will run through Friday, Dec. 16.
Voting will be limited to one time per user.
The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 17 and will appear in a feature story that will run in the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com before Christmas.
“Decorating for Christmas brings the whole family together, and always one I remember as a fun bonding time with family,” said Jamie Strickland, the Globe’s advertising director and contest coordinator. “As a kid, we would drive around for hours looking at houses lit up for the holidays. It’s a great way to get into the spirit of Christmas and possibly win a prize.”
There are a few rules:
• Any residence in the Globe’s circulation area may be entered, but businesses are not eligible.
• Readers may nominate a residence, but must have the resident’s permission. The person who did the decorating is the one eligible for the prize.
• Homes owned or decorated by employees of the Globe or Wayside Furniture are not eligible.
• Previous winners are not eligible.
• The winner must agree to a feature story to appear in The Joplin Globe.
