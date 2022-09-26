Today in the Globe newsroom we turned our attention to the November election.
Missourians will elect a new representative to the U.S. House representing the state's District No. 7. We'll kick off our series of questions for the candidates running to replace U.S. Rep. Billy Long in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also have reports about:
- A public hearing for construction of a transmission line.
- The death of an assistant principal at Carthage High School.
- An upcoming night market at Pitt State.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.