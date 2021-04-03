Welcome to our first Weekend Edition.
Today’s print paper and online e-edition are essentially our Sunday paper published and delivered to you a day earlier but with a few small changes.
The Weekend Edition now delivered to your door or available at single-copy outlets on Saturday mornings has all the familiar features from your traditional Sunday paper — expanded news and sports pages, the life section featuring health and faith pages, top jobs/classified section, color comics, the entertainment section and all the advertising inserts from local businesses.
Plus, there are a few bonuses:
• Sports and news coverage from Friday and Friday night in our print edition. This news and sports coverage was previously only available in the Saturday e-edition.
• A Business page that normally only ran in the Saturday e-edition will now be in the Weekend print paper.
• An Outdoors page has been moved to the Weekend sports section and will appear there each week.
• More comics and puzzles. The Weekend edition will have the regular Saturday comics, plus the color comics section.
• Garage sales. With garage sale season coming up, the Weekend Edition will now be a great source to see where the sales are on Saturday morning.
• Weekend calendar. We’ll have both the Saturday and Sunday local calendars with area events and happenings listed so you can consult them while making your weekend plans.
On Sundays, the Globe will produce an e-edition — we’re calling it the Sunday Update — delivered to the inbox of all subscribers with any news or sports that happens on Saturday. As always, we’ll also keep you informed with breaking news updates online at joplinglobe.com.
We hope you enjoy the Weekend Edition all weekend long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.