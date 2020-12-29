Today in the Globe newsroom we reflected back on 2020 — this time, in pictures.
Globe photographers Roger Nomer and Laurie Sisk have been quite busy this year, documenting people's lives during their greatest triumphs and deepest losses. In tomorrow's edition of the Globe they will share some of their favorite images, as well as the stories behind those shots. You'll be able to see them in the paper and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also feature reports about:
- How unemployment, despite predictions of levels not seen since the Great Depression, is ending the year much like it started.
- How many Oklahomans have received the COVID-19 vaccine a little more than two weeks into the distribution.
- How the first reported COVID-19 variant case has been made in Colorado.
We hope your evening is a relaxing, refreshing one. Buckle up for possible snow on Wednesday.
