As 2020 draws to a close, we recall the events that have brought us to this point.
The year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 335,000 Americans and nearly 1.8 million people worldwide. As the pandemic evolved, so too did the stay-at-home orders, mask mandates and other guidance from health and medical experts.
The year also saw a national election in which Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidency over Republican Donald Trump, who sought a second term, and protests for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota.
Locally, we navigated these events and more as best we could, and Globe photographers Roger Nomer and Laurie Sisk were there every step of the way.
Here, they share their most memorable photos of 2020 and give us some behind-the-scenes insight into these pictures.
