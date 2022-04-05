Jared Porter, sports editor of The Joplin Globe, has been named Sports Reporter of the Year in the annual Best of CNHI contest hosted by CNHI, the Globe’s parent company.
Porter joined the Globe’s sports department in 2017 and was named editor last year.
His Sports Reporter of the Year award is based on his reporting in 2021, including:
• A profile of Emmanuel Crawford, who was enslaved as a child in the northern Ghana fishing industry after being sold by his birth parents and is now a standout running back for the Grove, Oklahoma, Ridgerunners.
• A profile of pitcher Zach Parish and his journey from Missouri Southern State University to the Texas Rangers.
• Coverage of state wrestling matches.
Of Porter’s work, judges, focusing on enterprise reporting and good writing, wrote: “Great feature on Ghana athlete. Great feature on strikeout king pitcher and his journey to pros. Good gamers on wrestler beating coach’s wrestling record.” Porter will receive a plaque and a $500 cash prize.
The Globe competes in a division with newspapers in a number of states including Oklahoma, Minnesota, Indiana, Georgia, Michigan, Massachusetts, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. CNHI, headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, owns nearly 100 papers across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.