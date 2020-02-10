The Joplin Globe won two top awards and was a finalist for most remaining categories in the 2019 Best of CNHI contest, which is hosted by Globe parent company CNHI LLC.
For the second consecutive year, the Globe was named the winner of the Best Use of Social Media category in Division I, which is the largest circulation class. Judges said the Globe's social media platforms, which are overseen by Digital Editor Joe Hadsall, offer an "incredible range of audience engagement — from Facebook Live videos at a downtown festival sampling food to sharing links on Pinterest. The Joplin Globe is fully engaged with its audience, asking questions, responding to readers and getting story ideas."
Editor Andy Ostmeyer was named Editorial Writer of the Year in Division I for editorials on the importance of open-records and open-meetings laws, the tragic collision of mental illness and community policing, and amphibious vehicles known as duck boats outliving their usefulness.
The Globe was a finalist in its division for Newspaper of the Year; the Public Service Award, for its coverage of issues with the underfunded Joplin Police and Firemen's Pension Fund that led to voters approving a half-cent sales tax in order to close it out; and the Breaking News Award, for its coverage of the May 22, 2019, tornado that hit communities including Carl Junction and Golden City.
In addition, several individual staff members were named finalists in their categories:
• Staff writer Jared Porter was a finalist for Sports Writer of the Year.
• Photographer Laurie Sisk was a finalist for Photographer of the Year.
• Design Editor Nathan Mills was a finalist for Designer of the Year.
CNHI is based in Montgomery, Alabama, and owns print and digital products in more than 130 communities in 22 states. The contest was judged by representatives of CNHI papers from all divisions and geographic areas.
