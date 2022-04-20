The Globe’s website, as of Thursday, features a new look.
A new design for the site, located at joplinglobe.com, features streamlined performance, a more legible presentation and expanded navigation. It was developed by specialists with Globe parent company CNHI.
Desktop users will see the most obvious changes, with a front-page layout that resembles a three-column newspaper. The redesign includes updated fonts to boost readability, as well as new layout tools that make page loading quicker and more efficient.
Navigation bars no longer float in the middle of a page, and the option menu features an expanded, double-column look for easier navigation.
The design also incorporates a new weather warning bar that appears in the event of hazardous storms or other conditions.
The e-edition and app were not part of the redesign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.