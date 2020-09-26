The Joplin Globe has won numerous awards, including eight first-place awards, in the Missouri Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were announced Saturday at the Missouri Press Association's 154th annual convention, which converted to a virtual format this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Globe competes in a category alongside newspapers including The Kansas City Star, The Springfield News-Leader and The Columbia Daily Tribune.
First-place awards went to:
• Kimberly Barker, best breaking news story, for coverage of the May 22, 2019, tornado that hit Carl Junction and other area communities. Judges said, "Compelling use of an anecdotal lede (which doesn't always work well for breaking news), followed by a strong, emotional quote from a survivor and clear, well-written nut graf. Solid reporting throughout with a lot of voices. Evidence of good, boots-on-the-ground reporting."
• Sarah Coyne, best columnist-humorous. Judges said, "These parenting columns are far too relatable!"
• Roger Nomer, best feature photograph, for an image in April 2019 of a horse sale. Judges said, "This feature has a timeless quality. Even without seeing faces, the viewer comes about with a feeling of nostalgia for the passing of traditions to a younger generation. Well done."
• Nathan Mills, best information graphic, for a full-page graphic on the 2019 NBA finals. Mills also took best page design. Judges said, "The typography and imagery work well and bring this package together. Good job!"
• Sarah Coyne and Amanda Stone, best newspaper in education project, for the annual stock market game.
• Staff, best front page. Judges said, "Centerpieces have flair without going overboard. Effective use of white space. The pages are clean; designers show restraint."
• Staff, best online newspaper or website. Judges said, "This layout rose to the top because of the use of negative space and hierarchy of news importance. It was easy to read and images filled the spaces nicely."
Second-place awards went to:
• Kevin McClintock, best feature story, about the Granby wheelbarrow; and best business story, about EaglePicher.
• Roger Nomer, best news photograph, for an image in May 2019 of the aftermath of a tornado that struck Wheaton; and best feature photograph, for an image in August 2019 of the first day of school.
• Emily Younker, community service, for a story examining how Missouri spends its proceeds from tobacco funds.
• Kimberly Barker, best story about rural life or agriculture, for a story about the annual farm show.
• Andy Ostmeyer, best story about the outdoors, for a story about trout fishing.
• Jim Henry, best sports news story or package, for a story about a Liberal student returning to softball; and best sports columnist.
• Nathan Mills, best information graphic, for a full-page graphic detailing back-to-school information.
• Sarah Coyne and Amanda Stone, best newspaper in education project, for the annual All-Area Academic Excellence Team program.
• Staff, best editorial pages.
• J-Mag staff, best magazine or alternative publication.
Third-place awards went to:
• Roger Nomer, best sports feature photograph, for a January 2019 image of wrestling.
• Kimberly Barker, best story about religion, for coverage of the 2019 Marian Days festival; and best military story, for a story about a WWII veteran.
• Emily Younker, best story about education, for a story about women in STEM fields.
• Andy Ostmeyer, best story about history, for a story about deer hunting.
• Jerry Willis, best page design.
• Nathan Mills, best information graphic, for a full-page graphic about the NBA draft.
• Staff, community service and multimedia reporting, both for an interactive map of area community safe rooms.
Honorable mentions went to:
• Debby Woodin, best feature story, for a story about a homeless campout.
• Laurie Sisk, best feature photograph and best photo package.
• Nathan Mills, best sports pages.
• Jared Porter, best sports news story or package, for a story about Missouri Southern State University football coach Jeff Sims.
• Kevin McClintock, best story about rural life or agriculture, for a story remembering Cornstalk.
• Kimberly Barker, best military story, for coverage of a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at MSSU.
