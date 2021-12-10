Due to technical problems, today's E-Edition is incomplete and will be updated as soon as the issues are resolved. Please visit joplinglobe.com for all of today's content.
Globe working to address E-Edition issues
Obituaries
NEOSHO, MO - Ottis Thomas "OT" Brumfield, 94, a crop and dairy farmer, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Neosho. Visitation will be Monday.
My son, it's been two years since God took you to Heaven. We miss you everyday. Love you always, Your mom, Jackie Hailey.
