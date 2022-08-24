The Globe’s 2022 Football Fanfare, our annual preview of teams, is now available.
You can find your copy in Wednesday’s Globe, or for individual sale at Walmart, Walgreens, Casey’s General Store or Dollar General.
This year’s Football Fanfare includes previews of 56 teams in Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, as well as a composite schedule for the 2022 season.
This longtime labor of love was put together by the Globe sports team — Jared Porter, Derek Shore and Trey Vaughan.
On top of season previews, you can find a story on 10 football players to watch in the area, along with 30 other names to keep an eye on. Football Fanfare features a column on top football games to watch in 2022, kicked off by one of the biggest games of the season on Friday for Week 1: Nixa at Webb City in a clash of Central Ozark Conference heavyweights.
Football Fanfare also contains two other features: one taking a look at the players who will be stepping into No. 1 quarterback roles for Joplin, Carthage and Webb City in 2022. The other feature is on Joplin twins Draven and Drew VanGilder, who play on opposite sides of the ball from each other and look to lead the Eagles this fall.
In all, Football Fanfare includes previews on Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, rest of the Central Ozark Conference, College Heights Christian, Aurora, Cassville, East Newton, McDonald County, Lamar, Monett, Nevada, Seneca, Mount Vernon, Lockwood and is rounded out with the Southwest and the Western Missouri Conference in the Show-Me State.
Kansas previews include Galena, Riverton, Columbus, Baxter Springs, CNC League, Three Rivers League, Pittsburg and Southeast Kansas League. Football Fanfare concludes with preview stories on District A-5 Oklahoma teams, as well as Miami and Grove.
