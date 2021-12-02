Do you have the brightest home on the block? Does your yard have the holliest, jolliest decorations?
Then you'll want to enter The Joplin Globe's third Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest. The Globe is looking for the best and brightest Christmas lighting and holiday displays for its readers, with one winning resident receiving $100 from this year's sponsor, Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware in Joplin.
Submit your photos online at joplinglobe.com/contests/holiday-lighting-contest through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Photos of all nominated residences will be posted on the Globe's website, joplinglobe.com. Public voting, which will determine the winner, will begin Sunday, Dec. 12, and will run through Friday, Dec. 17. Voting will be limited to one time per user.
The winner will be announced the week of Dec. 20 and will appear in a feature story that will run in the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
The holiday contest is a favorite of Jamie Strickland, the Globe's advertising director and contest coordinator.
"Decorating for Christmas brings the whole family together, and always one I remember as a fun bonding time with family," she said. "As a kid, we would drive around for hours looking at houses lit up for the holidays. It’s a great way to get into the spirit of Christmas and possibly win a prize."
There are a few rules:
• Any residence in the Globe's circulation area can enter, but businesses are not eligible.
• Readers may nominate a residence but must have the resident's permission. The person who did the decorating is the one eligible for the prize.
• Homes owned or decorated by employees of the Globe or Pearl Brothers are not eligible.
• Previous winners are not eligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.