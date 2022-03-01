Joplin Empire Market will host its Goats in the Garden event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Master Gardener Eric Osen will bring some of his baby goats to the market's community gardens, 931 E. Fourth St. Guests can play with the goats, help feed them, take photos and learn about raising them. In case of inclement or cold weather, the goats will be indoors in Hall 3. Admission is free.
The regular Saturday market will be in halls 1 and 2. Vendors will have fresh produce, pastured meat, artisan goods, coffee, wine and ready-to-eat foods available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.