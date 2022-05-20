Nearly $15,000 has been raised so far from nearly 300 donors for the Kohistani family, whose son, Rezwan, recently died in Webb City.
The GoFundMe account has passed its original goal of $10,000.
According to a statement on the fundraising page, "the Kohistani family is grieving the tragic loss of Rezwan, their beloved son and brother. The teenager Rezwan took his final breath in Southwest Missouri. He left behind his parents, four brothers and sister, who will miss him dearly."
According to the website, the Kohistani family are refugees from Afghanistan who recently resettled in Southwest Missouri.
"In light of Rezwan’s tragic passing, they are starting a new chapter in Texas," the page reported.
"All donations will go directly to the family to compensate them for loss of income, moving expenses, food, gas and other costs that may arise. We want to ensure that they have the resources to endure this difficult time without a heavy financial burden. Let’s come together as a community to support the Kohistanis."
A candlelight vigil for Rezwan has been organized for Saturday night. It will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. at King Jack Park in Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.