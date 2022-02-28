Nominations have been received for 64 Joplin educators for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.
The awards recognize excellence in the teaching profession. Teachers were nominated by students, parents and peers in Joplin’s public and private schools.
All nominees and the individuals who nominated them will be recognized at an assembly Thursday at East Middle School.
Judging will take place over the next month, and the awardees in each of the four categories will be announced at the chamber’s annual banquet Thursday, April 28.
The nominees are:
Kindergarten to second grade
- Judy Bashor, St. Mary’s Elementary School.
- Kristen Brasch, Stapleton Elementary School.
- Chelsey Cross, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Erika Doennig, Irving Elementary School.
- Bailey Gardner, Royal Heights Elementary School.
- Teresa Lamberson, Eastmorland Elementary School.
- Miranda Mason, Irving Elementary School.
- Sara Meyer, Irving Elementary School.
- Shantel Mikowlski, Irving Elementary School.
- Shawna Sampson, Irving Elementary School.
- Kelly Samuel, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Stacey Thomas, College Heights Christian School.
- Jessica Tupper, Stapleton Elementary School.
- Bailey Wallace, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
- Jennifer Wardlow, Royal Heights Elementary School.
- Kayleigh Woodruff, Eastmorland Elementary School.
Third to fifth grade
- Amanda Almich, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Mary Arnold, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Rebecca Askew, College Heights Christian School.
- Eric Beezley, Irving Elementary School.
- Margie Black, St. Mary’s Elementary School.
- Deborah Brill, McKinley Elementary School.
- David DeWelt, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Aaron Dogotch, College Heights Christian School.
- Kyle Graves, Eastmorland Elementary School.
- Tracy Horton, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
- Lindsey Koucky, Eastmorland Elementary School.
- Jinnifer Loum, Cecil Floyd Elementary School.
- Roxcee McCully, Soaring Heights Elementary School.
- Savannah Parker, Irving Elementary School.
Sixth to eighth grade
- Kimberly Alford, North Middle School.
- Leanne Burrus, East Middle School.
- Whitney Cummings, North Middle School.
- Shelby Everitt, East Middle School.
- Jessica Fletcher-Fierro, North Middle School.
- Michelle Friskey, North Middle School.
- Katie Juergens, North Middle School.
- Darren Morgan, South Middle School.
- Natalie Prodan, North Middle School.
- Crystal Stokes, North Middle School.
- Daniel Tharp, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Kathy Webb, East Middle School.
- Samantha Widmar, South Middle School.
Ninth to twelfth grade
- Caiton Bandy, Joplin High School.
- Shannon Bickford, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Ryan Burnside, Joplin High School.
- Jashua Carter, Joplin High School.
- Angela Delph, Joplin High School.
- Brad Douglas, Joplin High School.
- Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Shelly Greninger, Joplin High School.
- David Harris, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
- Jennifer Journeycake, Joplin High School.
- Julie McCain, Joplin High School.
- Shamera Moss, Joplin High School.
- Parker Howard, Joplin High School.
- Robert Parsons, Joplin High School.
- Jay Reed, Joplin High School.
- Nick Reid, Joplin High School.
- Joshua Reitz, Joplin High School ROTC.
- Brenden Schneider, Joplin High School.
- David Smith, Joplin High School.
- Whitney Stahl, Joplin High School.
- Ashley Trotnic, Joplin High School.
