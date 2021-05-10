Four Joplin educators have been named winners of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Golden Apple Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the teaching profession.
Award winners are Stephanie Reither, of Cecil Floyd Elementary School; Kathy Nicodemus, of Irving Elementary School; Cheryl Sieber, of North Middle School; and Syeda Greenlee, of Joplin High School. They were honored today at a reception at the chamber.
Finalists for the awards were Erica Doennig and Sara Meyer, of Irving Elementary School; Erica DuRossette and Chelsea Meyer, of Royal Heights Elementary School; Miranda Hembree, of the Joplin Schools gifted program; Darren Morgan, of South Middle School; Amanda Powell, of East Middle School; Cara Clark and LaHeather Fisher, of Joplin High School; and Victoria Baker, Paula Bohm and Gelmis Cole, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
The Golden Apple Awards program is sponsored by Liberty Utilities and Missouri Southern State University.
