Golden City man draws consecutive terms in sexual abuse of two boys

A judge sentenced a Golden City man to consecutive terms of seven years Monday on convictions for sexual abuse of two underage boys during the past decade at the defendant's former residence in Jasper County.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed John P. Wynn, 43, the prison terms on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy at his sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Wynn pleaded guilty to the two counts April 3 in a plea deal dismissing two other counts of statutory sodomy and one count of forcible sodomy that he was facing with respect to the older of the two victims. The plea deal required that he serve consecutive terms of seven years on each count.
The charges were filed after a Jasper County Sheriff's Department investigation in 2017 of allegations made by the two victims, who were then adults.
The older of the two told investigators that Wynn, his youth pastor, first began molesting him in December 2010 when he was 15. Three of the four statutory sodomy counts that the defendant was facing concerned contact with the older victim in 2010. The forcible sodomy count concerned contact with the same boy the following summer in 2011.
The second conviction stems from contact with the younger victim when he was 15.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the younger victim told investigators that he was consuming alcohol with Wynn in his backyard in March 2016 when the defendant groped him.
On the next occasion, in May 2016, they were again consuming alcohol in his backyard when Wynn caused inappropriate touching, according to the affidavit. Later, the same summer, the younger victim told investigators, Wynn performed an oral sex act on him at the same location while both of them were under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.