Golden City teams provide stuffed menagerie for Ronald McDonald House in Joplin

A simple stuffed animal could make a world of difference in the lives of children or families going through difficult times.
Shirley Hylton, Ronald McDonald House of the Four States program coordinator, said stuffed animals are placed in each of the rooms.
“We have these in all of the recliners so that parents have this to take home with them when they can’t take their baby,” Hylton said. “Sometimes it’s comforting to hold something like this, especially for moms. If she doesn’t have her baby, she can hold and cuddle with this while she’s here. We always say nobody’s ever alone at Ronald McDonald House.”
The Golden City boys and girls basketball teams recently put on a toy drive in which the community donated a stuffed animal in place of paying regular admission to their home games. The boys team delivered about 25 stuffed animals, including small pink monkeys and a giant plush unicorn, on Friday to the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin.
"We are thrilled that young citizens see the value in giving back to their community and helping families of seriously ill children," Jerri Sargent, house program manager, said in a statement.
Seth Miller, 17, a junior on the Golden City boys basketball team, said he loved participating in the drive because he’s been personally helped by Ronald McDonald House charities. Years ago, Miller and his family stayed at the house in Kansas City when his adopted brother, Abel, was being treated at a nearby hospital for several medical issues.
“He had a heart defect and a bunch of different problems,” Miller said. “We had him home for maybe a few weeks, and we knew we needed to take action. They went to Kansas City, and he had open heart surgery when he was only a couple months old. My parents, me and my other siblings stayed there a few times on and off for the first year and a half, two years of his life.”
Miller said the Ronald McDonald House helped turn a stressful experience into a positive one.
“It’s really great what they do,” he said. “It’s a privilege to be able to contribute to that and maybe give someone a bit of hope.”
Abel will turn 6 in May, and his health has improved tremendously, Miller said.
“He’s doing a lot better,” Miller said. “He really didn’t eat anything by mouth until he was 3 or 4 years old. But now, he’s just like a regular kid. He loves coming to basketball games and cheering us on.”
Talon Besendorfer, 17, a senior on the boys basketball team, said his family also stayed at a Ronald McDonald House when his older brother, Dyson, was born missing a valve in his heart. Besendorfer said that because this was before he was born, he wasn’t aware that his mother stayed with the charity organization until he brought up the toy drive. She even donated a stuffed animal to the cause.
“She said that she loved it (the Ronald McDonald House) and described it as a home away from home,” Besendorfer said. “It’s cool to do this. I didn’t really experience it because I wasn’t alive yet, but knowing that my family can be a part of it is heartwarming. She was surprised and excited we were doing the drive.”
Hylton took the boys on a tour of the home after they dropped off the toys in Joplin. Michael Reeves, Golden City head boys basketball coach, said he was amazed to hear all the things the organization does for families who stay with them, which can be one night or 120 nights.
“For them (the team), I think it’s something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Reeves said. “Hopefully, if they can find time, they wouldn’t even mind volunteering their time. Some of them said they’ve been in this situation. I didn’t realize what they did here. I think it’s awesome.”
This is his first year coaching with the school, and he said he hopes to host more fundraisers for Ronald McDonald House charities in the future. The Golden City boys basketball team is ranked No. 1 in its conference and seventh in the state.
“I’m really proud, and it’s a great group of kids,” Reeves said. “We came up with a bunch of theme nights, and I thought it would be nice to try to donate to someone who’s less fortunate. I thought the Ronald McDonald House would be perfect for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.