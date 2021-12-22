The Joplin Golf Club has elected Jim Schriever as its new president.
The club plays about eight tournaments a year from April through October, meeting at Schifferdecker Golf Course. Club members receive a discount on entry fees. A schedule of the tournaments will be available in February. The club helps support the annual Ozark Amateur Tournament.
The golf pro at the course, Daryn Buholt, serves as the group's treasurer, its only other officer.
Overall, play at the Schifferdecker course this year was good with both the number of rounds played and revenue up for the year, Buholt said. There has been a good turnout even in November and so far this month because of mild weather, he said.
There are usually 60 to 80 members in the club.
For more information on club membership, call the golf course clubhouse at 417-624-3533 or email dbuholt@joplinmo.org.
