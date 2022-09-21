One of Joplin’s most criticized assets, the Schifferdecker Golf Course, received praise and appreciation Wednesday night during a review of projects planned in the fiscal 2022-2023 city government budget.
The discussions came up during the second of three nights of council review of the nearly $150 million city budget that, after the council’s final consideration next month, will be scheduled to take effect at the start of the city’s fiscal year Nov. 1.
In addition to an outlook on expected revenue and a spending plan, the budget also is a policy document that sets the city’s course for the year and what work city departments will do to maintain and upgrade city properties and services.
Budget figures anticipate revenue at the golf course to be about $914,300 with expenses at $891,496.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said fees charged for golf cover the expenses and that money to pay for capital projects at the course is transferred from the general fund. She said the transfer this year would amount to about $171,000, which is the lowest in several years. Last year, it was $195,500; in 2021, it was $318,000.
Those capital costs and the use of general fund money for them have been criticized by some at public meetings in past years, though all business activities of the city receive funding in varying amounts for capital projects.
During discussion of parks projects for the upcoming fiscal year in a presentation by parks Director Paul Bloomberg, he said the 100-year anniversary of the course was celebrated there this summer. Planned for next year are projects to begin asphalt paving of half the course paths, continuance of grass planting to achieve green grass when the course’s existing Bermuda grass is not green, repair of drainage on some holes, and removal of dead trees.
“Golfers will be super happy when this is done,” Bloomberg said of the work. The course is experiencing the most rounds of play since 2011, and this year will hit 26,000 rounds.
Council member Josh DeTar said he has played the course several times “and it’s a beautiful course,” especially with the trees that exist there.
“I think we get a lot of people talking about the golf course, but this course provides a lot to a lot of people, and I will play there again and again,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez commended the staff of the course, the parks department and other city employees for their work to improve conditions on the course.
“It is needed in a city the size of ours” and is an amenity sought by business and industry, he said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett, who like Cortez and DeTar is a golfer, said that community historian Brad Belk has been writing a series of Joplin Globe columns about the golf course and its history. It has been played by many notable people, he said. It also is the home of the Ozark Amateur golf tournament, played this year for the 74th time.
“The Ozark Amateur is the oldest tournament held west of the Mississippi, so it does have history,” he said.
By paving the cart paths, “that is really going to be the cream of the crop, so to speak,” he added.
Said Bloomberg, “The golf course has been scrutinized and always criticized that it’s a drain on city resources, but as Mr. Cortez said, it’s one of those things like the pools. If you have pools, the community’s better. If you have a museum that brings history to life, it’s another quality-of-life issue.
“You have parks and recreation programs, and our parks here and the golf course is another piece. People don’t understand how much parks are an economic driver to the community.”
Budget talks will resume at 5:45 p.m. Thursday with the contract for economic development services between the city and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce on the agenda.
