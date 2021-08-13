PITTSBURG, Kan. — VetLinks' annual KavFest fundraiser will be Saturday at Crestwood Country Club, 304 W. Crestview Ave.
The 2021 Links Fore Veterans charity golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.
VetLinks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was launched five years ago in honor of Maj. Brian Kavanagh, a graduate of St. Mary's-Colgan High School and Pittsburg State University who died in 2016 at age 37. He had earned multiple Bronze Stars from deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Since the nonprofit's inception, KavFest and other fundraisers have helped VetLinks donate approximately $170,000 to military veterans in need of care.
