A charity golf tournament to benefit the Joplin Emancipation Park Days celebration will be held Saturday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. for the four-person scramble.

Entry fees are $240 per team.

The tournament had been scheduled last month but was postponed because of weather.

Emancipation Park Days are scheduled to be held July 30-Aug. 1 at Ewert Park.

Details: joplinemancipation.com/2021golf.

Tags

Trending Video