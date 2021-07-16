A charity golf tournament to benefit the Joplin Emancipation Park Days celebration will be held Saturday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. for the four-person scramble.
Entry fees are $240 per team.
The tournament had been scheduled last month but was postponed because of weather.
Emancipation Park Days are scheduled to be held July 30-Aug. 1 at Ewert Park.
Details: joplinemancipation.com/2021golf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.