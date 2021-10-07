NEOSHO, Mo. — The McDonald County Schools Foundation will host its 12th annual benefit golf tournament from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the municipal golf course in Neosho, 1850 Clubhouse Road.
The contest features a four-man scramble with cash prizes and a free lunch for participants.
It will raise money for the McDonald County Schools Foundation to help meet educational needs for teachers and students. Examples of past purchases include weaving looms to help with hands-on learning, a plasma cutter for the agricultural program, smartboards to help teachers in the classroom, and audio sensory assistance for special needs students. The foundation also funds scholarships for students.
