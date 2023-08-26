It takes only 31 days to go from summer to autumn, from Aug. 31 to Oct. 1.
That transition, called September, offers the best of both, and is a great time to get out as cooler days are coming.
In September, the Joplin Globe Outdoor page GOMO challenge — our “get out more often” listing of at least one outdoor event every week and/or weekend throughout all of 2023 — begins with a float trip down the river that helped make Ozark float-fishing trips famous.
Float the James
Spend Labor Day weekend exploring the James River. This is the river that made Ozarks’ float-fishing famous.
More than two centuries ago, on his three-month wander through the Ozarks, Henry Rowe Schoolcraft left us the earliest known description of many Ozark rivers as they appeared just before settlement, just before Missouri became a state. His travels took him as far west as the James, which he described in his journal on Jan. 1, 1819, as a “large, clear and beautiful stream.”
Much has changed, of course, but the river still offers several float options. What Harold Bell Wright did for the people of the Ozarks with “Shepherd of the Hills,” Jim Owen and his boat line did for the region’s natural beauty — he put it on the map, offering one of the most popular float-fishing trips in the Ozarks, often with locals but also with celebrities such as Charlton Heston and Joe DiMaggio, as well as outdoor writers who spread the word.
The favorite float-fishing trip began at Galena, Missouri, and rode the James downstream to its mouth at the White, ending at Branson. It usually took several days. Owen’s guides spiced up their evening camp with ‘shine and stories of their own.
The construction of Table Rock Dam in the 1950s drowned the lower James, turning it from a free-flowing river into an arm of the lake. But you can still paddle above Galena. Outfitters can be found online.
Bison Hike
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines, 128 NW 150th Lane.
Details: Visitors should be prepared for at least a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Dress for the weather and bring water and snacks.
Registration is required, and the event is limited to 25 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711.
Monarch festival
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin’s Wildcat Park.
Details: The day will include monarch butterfly-themed activities and crafts and learning about their migration. Stop by anytime to view wild caterpillars and butterflies. There will be a butterfly scavenger hunt, and you can make a monarch headband. Also learn about conservation efforts to help stop their declining populations. For information, call 417-629-3434.
National Hunting, Fishing Day
When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.
Details: Held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, this year the event provides one free hour of shooting on the rifle/pistol range, shotgun patterning range or the archery range, and shotgun shooters are allowed one free round of trap or skeet. Bring your own firearms and ammunition to participate, and regular check-in, hours and fees apply for other hours/rounds needed. Details: 417-742-4361.
WIN Classes
When: Saturday, Sept. 23.
Where: Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The program will be held in the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center in the park, off Route F at the entrance to Campground 3.
Details: The Women in Nature program is a full-day opportunity for women to learn new and to improve existing outdoors skills. Registration is $20, and there is a maximum of 40 participants. There will be a fee of $9.95 for the sack lunch that includes a ham or turkey sandwich, an apple or orange, chips, a cookie and water. There is a vegetarian option with an edamame salad, and they can accommodate other dietary restrictions.
Camp Smokey will be available for an overnight stay Friday and Saturday. There is a fee of $6. Contact the park to make arrangements.
Participants will learn:
• Throwing with an atlatl,
a historic hunting weapon. This course will cover archery and atlatl safety, ethics, shooting techniques, and equipment selection. Participants will receive personal instruction and adequate time to practice what they learn.
• Fly Fishing Basics, including casting, flies, reeling and catching the fish. All equipment will be provided, but participants can bring their own rod, reel and tackle.
• A guided hike is planned with a park naturalist. During the hike, participants will learn how to identify plants and animals along the way and how to read and use a map for hiking. This hike will last roughly an hour and a half; we recommend you wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water and snacks.
• Nature Journaling. Participants will practice sketching, writing and reflection and will learn how nature journaling can connect them with the natural world. Journals and writing materials will be provided.
Participants also can join at 7 p.m. Saturday for a campfire and gathering at Camp Smokey with Roaring River volunteer and retired National Park Service interpreter Marty Falkenstien, who will present a program on basketry. There will be a display of baskets made from sticks, bark, grasses and twigs. Hands-on materials will be available for people to experience some of their uses. There also will be s’mores, and participants can bring instruments for the evening.
Learn more and following the link to register: https://mostateparks.com/event/101001/win-women-nature.
Current River Cultural Hike
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
Where: The Powder Mill Trailhead at Ozark National Scenic Riverways is 13.5 miles east of Eminence. After crossing the Current River to the east, take the first right toward the Powder Mill Campground. Then, about a half-mile down the road, take another right turn. You will end up in a parking lot next to the trailhead.
Details: Explore the historic communities of the Owls Bend area. Interpretation topics include settlement days, and local elk reintroduction. This hike is roughly 5.5 miles long. The route passes by heritage buildings such as the Ramsey Barn and Owls Bend Schoolhouse. The trail also explores a variety of landscapes, from agricultural fields to hickory and cedar forests.
Call 573-226-3945 to register and for more information.
