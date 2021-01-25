Today in the Globe newsroom we continued our focus on dealing with COVID-19.
The city of Joplin held a briefing to announce that numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the decline throughout the city. On the other side of the coin, Missouri and Kansas have the lowest rates of coronavirus vaccinations in the country, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control.
We'll have more about these two reports in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A future Amazon delivery station planned for Joplin, where the company is seeking to hire about 300.
- A Joplin historian piecing together a unique collection of photographs taken on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.
- The sentencing of a Joplin man in connection with a rampage that stemmed from being unable to find his keys.
Have a relaxing evening, now that Monday is done.
