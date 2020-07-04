With four months to go until divided America decides the presidential race, voters in the heartland are focused on an economy in trouble, the coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice.
That triad of concerns emerged as top issues in CNHI’s periodic “Pulse of the Voters” project that features conversations with people from the swath of the country that played a pivotal role in electing Republican President Donald Trump in 2016.
Voter sentiment during April, May and June ranged from hard loyalty to Trump in traditional red states to some shifting of support to Democrat Joe Biden in battleground Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. CNHI newspapers have recorded voter moods in Rust Belt, Midwest and Southern states since early in Trump’s term. Russian election interference, impeachment, health care, immigration, gun laws, abortion and tariffs largely framed the conversation until this year.
Now, in general, voters who embrace Trump point to his economic accomplishments prior to the pandemic. Those who dislike the president criticize his handling of the pandemic and the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Interviews also turned up voters who are not comfortable with either candidate.
“I don’t have a high opinion of either one of them,” said Lacey Vilandry, 25, of Princeton, West Virginia. “They don’t really have the best track record for people of color.”
Kathryn King, 19, who will vote for the first time Nov. 3, feels similarly. As a Black woman, she participated in the Black Lives Matter protests in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. But she’s not excited about Biden, citing concern with a former staffer’s accusation he sexually assaulted her 30 years ago.
“It’s important that we have a leader who is on the right side of history,” King said.
Not sold on Biden
Despite state polls showing Biden with a comfortable lead among registered voters in Pennsylvania, Bonnie Feaster, of Sunbury, isn’t buying it. She gets upset when people blame Trump for the spread of coronavirus in the United States, saying the rebuke results from public panic. She said the H1N1 virus pandemic in 2009 was similar in nature and no frenzy of fear occurred then.
“It is mass hysteria now,” Feaster said. “Why? Because they (Democrats) are trying to get Trump out of office and it’s not going to work.”
Marshall Maguire, chairman of the Republican Town Committee in Salisbury, Massachusetts, believes Biden’s strategy is to stay off-stage for as long as possible.
“Most of the time this guy comes across as a blithering idiot, and this is why they pushed this virus so strongly — it takes the campaign off the road,” he said. “So nobody can go out there and get to know Biden because if he was out there on the road, he would be on TV every single day and he would be gone.”
Other voters found the president’s management of the virus problematic. State polls in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa also show Trump losing ground to Biden, mainly because of the president’s mixed messages on the virus and his response to the outcry for criminal justice reform. All three states went for Trump in 2016.
Pollsters agree it is too early to count on Biden holding a big lead in Wisconsin and Michigan. Campaigns are impeded by the pandemic, and undecided voters don’t settle on a candidate until after Labor Day, when they begin to pay closer attention.
Law enforcement
Donald Bailey, of Traverse City, Michigan, said he’s uneasy about the long-term effects of proposals to defund police departments as a remedy for “bad apple” cops. He spent 31 years with the Michigan State Police before retiring three years ago, and fears gutting police budgets will deter “good apples” from becoming officers.
A better answer, he said, is improving hiring and training processes, cautioning even that won’t totally eliminate misconduct.
“Every law enforcement agency is made up of human beings, and there are going to be some people who do the wrong thing,” Bailey said. “You’re never going to get away from that.”
Charles Comber, 32, is a transgender voter and owner of a tattoo studio in Traverse City. He doesn’t belong to a political party but expects to support Biden based on issues of equality and civil rights.
“I just got my driver’s license the other day,” Comber said. “I have been Charlie for years, and yet they said I have an invalid license. The unemployment office couldn’t identify me. It’s everyday things like that.”
In Iowa, Joel Butz is a registered Democrat but votes independently in major elections. He expressed displeasure with the president’s response to the pandemic, saying the country was “very poorly prepared” to deal with it at the outset. He also objects to police “using deadly force.”
In neighboring Minnesota, Shannon Helget, of New Ulm, speaks candidly about her dislike of Trump, describing his presidency as a “train wreck.” Even so, she added, Biden and the Democrats need to press their case for change throughout the heartland if they expect to win.
Trump’s 2016 election victory, she said, “revealed what percentage of the population is unhappy. That’s important. It is like the underbelly of America. That has to be addressed.”
Oklahoma voters speak
Oklahoma hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson 56 years ago. And chances are slim that Biden can upend Trump, who won more than 65% of the state’s vote in 2016.
But Ken Siedel, 78, of Claremore, said he’s voting against Trump in November. He fears Oklahomans will cast their ballots on emotions and propaganda instead of facts.
“People are being duped into a false narrative,” said Siedel, retired chief executive officer of Claremore’s hospital. “As a result, they’re going to continue to play out that false narrative and vote it.”
Levi Peckenpaugh, 21, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, said he voted for Trump in 2016 but is switching to Biden in November. He questioned Trump’s “character, his intelligence” in the aftermath of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests.
“It’s very frustrating to see because the guy who should be leading the country just comes off like a jerk the majority of the time — and not as a president should,” he said.
Michael Cummings, a resident of Tahlequah in eastern Oklahoma, said the pandemic and racial divisions have overshadowed other campaign issues, but they have not shaken the faith of Trump supporters. The businessman, 53, isn’t registered with either party, said he will vote for Trump again because the Democrats aren’t offering a better choice.
“Biden’s been around for years, with nothing getting fixed,” Cummings said.
Possible changes in South
In the South, Trump remains popular, though not without critics. Democratic strategists believe Biden and congressional candidates could break through in Texas and Georgia on Black and Hispanic turnout.
They can count on D’Angelo Colter, a 20-year-old Black resident of Grapeland, Texas, voting in his first presidential election. As a student of politics, he eschews bitter partisanship but expects to vote for Biden because he’s “trying to better himself and the economy.”
Colter reacted viscerally to Floyd’s death. It elevated law enforcement to his top issue. “I am saddened and angered that a police force that is supposed to protect us is actually harming us,” he said. “And some people are still making every excuse to cover the police.”
The Rev. Billy Wright is pastor of the Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Cleburne, Texas. In September of 1967, he was one of four Black students to integrate Southwestern Adventist University in Keene, Texas. Now 72, he believes too many police officers treat Black people as criminals for no other reason than the color of their skin.
“I’m a very firm believer that as a community and as police officers, we should come together, sit down and have a conversation about what is taking place today,” he said.
Wright supports Biden and Democratic congressional candidates, urging them to pursue racial unity.
Republicans, however, are banking on Trump’s pre-pandemic economic record as the key to bringing back good times and his reelection. The disruption caused by the virus, they argue, can only be fixed by the president’s policies.
The contrast between Trump and Biden on the economy “is night and day,” said 80-year-old Dolores Fort, of Smoke Rise, Alabama.
“You’re either going to go ahead and vote for Trump and we’re going to continue with our economic recovery,” she said. “Or you can put Joe Biden in there and put the Democrats back in power, and I predict that by the end of that first four years, there will no longer be a United States of America.”
Tim and Donna Ben, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, don’t think the country’s existence is at stake. They are amicably divided over who should be the president. Donna believes Trump deserves four more years, but husband Tim says Trump is a “poor fit” for the office.
“I say, ‘Yes,’ but he says, ‘No,’” Donna Ben said. “But, hey, we still love each other.”
Bill Ketter is the senior vice president of news for CNHI. Contact him at wketter@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.