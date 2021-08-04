NEOSHO, Mo. — A majority of the likely Republican aspirants vying for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday night touted their strong ties to former President Donald Trump and his America First policies.
During the annual GOP watermelon feed at Big Spring Park in Neosho, Trump’s name was mentioned by several Republicans speakers, while hitting on key issues of concern for local Republican voters — including immigration, inflation, federal spending and critical race theory.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was appointed to that post by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018 and who won election for a full term in 2020, was one of three announced candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat who spoke during the event.
"I’m running for the U.S. Senate to protect our values and to defeat socialism,” he said, raising a cheer from the more than 300 area Republicans in attendance. “My record is very clear — as attorney general, I’ve stood side by side with President Trump and fought for (his) agenda.”
He spoke about a meeting he had with Trump last year, where he stood across a table from him and, later, joked with him in the Oval Office.
“You know what he wanted me to tell everybody when I got back to Missouri?" he asked. "That he’s fighting for us (and) I’m fighting for you. Every day that I wake up as your attorney general, I take (his message) with me — we’re fighting for law and order. Joe Biden has been in office for about 200 days, and it feels like our culture and our country is slipping away.”
The 2022 election is viewed as critical — not only will Republicans seek to replace Blunt, who announced he will retire at the end of this term, but they will also attempt to gain a seat in the evenly split Senate.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a Southwest Missouri congressman since 2010, was not at the annual event. Instead, the Republican made the announcement that he was running for Senate during an interview with Tucker Carlson on the Fox network.
“As Republicans, we must fight hard to regain control of the Senate," Long said in a statement. "The Democrats are working at warp-speed to dismantle everything President Trump and I fought for over the last four years. I'm fed up and I'm not having it.”
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican representing Missouri’s 8th District, also spoke about Trump on Tuesday. Smith has not formally announced a bid to run.
Calling himself a “proud hillbilly," Smith said he is a fourth-generation Missourian who operates a farm near Salem.
"One of the best partners that we could ever imagine is our former President Donald Trump. Regardless of what some of these Republicans might say that this is not the party of Donald Trump, well, guess what? This is the party of Donald Trump.
“We need to make sure that we elect a conservative Republican senator that will fight for Donald Trump’s agenda,” he said. The response was applause and cheers.
Also addressing the audience was U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a declared candidate who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District. During her speech, she did not mention Trump. Rather, she focused on her strengths as a wife, a mother, a former schoolteacher, a farmer and a small-business owner.
“We are proud of our motto, ‘In God We Trust,’ and we know that our freedoms come from God and that that is who we need to depend on in this country and stand strong for because our freedoms are at stake right now.”
She spoke of the need to fight the teaching of critical race theory in public schools — “They want to teach (children) that this country is inherently racist and that they should feel ashamed for who they are based on their skin color; they should be taught the basics of ABC, not CRT.”
The final speaker at Tuesday’s event was Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis-based personal injury lawyer pardoned Tuesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. He had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a June 2020 confrontation in which he waved guns as demonstrators marched past his home.
“A year ago last month, God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob, and that served as a wake-up call for my wife and I. And I’m here to tell you why I’m running for the U.S. Senate — it starts with this — how many of you think we have a right to defend ourselves? How many of you think we have a right to defend our homes, our family and our livelihood?”
With each question, audience members cheered. McCloskey did not mention his guilty plea for fourth-degree harassment or the pardon.
Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned amid personal and political scandals and the threat of impeachment by his own party, is the other Republican candidate who has thrown his hat into the U.S. Senate seat race. He did not attend the event.
Before the speakers took the stage, Nick Myers, former chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee and now state GOP chairman, spoke about Blunt, saying the man has done an “honorable job for his entire career” and that Missouri “has been fortunate to have him serve Missouri.”
Right now, he said, “we are at 50 Republicans in the Senate and 50 Democrats in the Senate, so what can we do to make the U.S. a better place? What can we do in Missouri? Well, we can retain that Republican seat. That’s one of the most important things that we can do.”
