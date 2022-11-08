James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin took Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate races by wide margins Tuesday, Josh Brecheen won a first term as congressman in the state’s 2nd House District and Kevin Stitt held on to the governor’s office.
Lankford, 54, of Edmond, was handily ahead in his bid for a second full term in the U.S. Senate by a tally of 708,030 votes to 344,273 for Democratic challenger and cybersecurity specialist Madison Horn, 32, of Oklahoma City, with 95.2% of precincts reporting by 9:50 p.m., according to unofficial results.
Libertarian Party candidate Kenneth Blevins had drawn 19,148 votes, and independent Michael Delaney had won 19,800.
Mullin, 45, of Westville, handily defeated former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, 46, a Democrat from Chickasha, in the race to fill former Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term representing a state whose electorate has been voting predominately red since the 1950s.
Mullin, who garnered 680,927 votes to Horn’s 377,810 by 9:50 p.m., will serve out the four remaining years of the sixth term that incumbent Republican Inhofe won two years ago. Mullin is a former five-term congressman.
Libertarian candidate Robert Murphy had managed 16,403 votes, and independent candidate Ray Woods won 16,146.
Voters in the state’s 2nd House District favored Brecheen, a 43-year-old former state senator from Colgate, over Democrat Naomi Andrews by a wide margin in the race for the seat Mullin gave up in Congress.
With all 2nd District precincts reporting, Brecheen, who won a runoff election over Avery Frix in the primary to earn the GOP nomination to replace Mullin, notched 72% of the vote, or 167,697 to Andrews’ 54,149. Former state Sen. Ben “Bulldog” Robinson, who ran as an independent, drew 9,623 votes.
Stitt, 49, of Edmond, won a second term in office as governor, with about 56% of Oklahomans casting their votes for the incumbent to 41% for Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the current superintendent of education in Oklahoma. The vote tally in the governor’s race was 612,433 to 451,259, with 95.2% of precincts reporting by 9:50 p.m.
Libertarian Natalie Bruno had drawn 15,382 votes, and independent candidate Ervin Yen won 14,807.
The statewide turnout in Oklahoma for the midterm election was about 48%.
