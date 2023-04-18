FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Gordon Parks Museum has received a $5,000 Evergy Community Investment Grant to support the “Back to Fort Scott, Now” project.
The project takes inspiration from the book and exhibition “Back to Fort Scott,” which debuted in 2015 at the Boston Museum of Art. “Back to Fort Scott” features photographer Gordon Parks’ lost, unpublished assignment for Life magazine in 1950 on segregated schools in America, which featured his classmates at Plaza School in Fort Scott.
The “Back to Fort Scott, Now” project will feature the work of local, student and professional photographers, who will convene in Fort Scott from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 to recreate Park’s images from 73 years ago.
The photos are scheduled for display during the 20th annual Gordon Parks celebration Oct. 5-7 at Fort Scott Community College. Miller's Professional Imaging of Pittsburg is printing the images, which also are to be included in a two-volume book set and video documentary.
