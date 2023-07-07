FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A recent gift of the African Methodist Episcopal Church property will help the Gordon Parks Museum continue to connect the threads of the multitalented photographer’s career to Fort Scott.
The Gordon Parks Museum continues to preserve Parks’ legacy through his personal belongings, photos and other work. The museum is located on the campus of Fort Scott Community College.
“It’s extremely important to the museum to have this property because it gives us an excellent opportunity to keep our incredible history here in Fort Scott,” said Kirk Sharp, executive director of museum. “This is another added feature for visitors from all over to come to Fort Scott.”
The AME Church was the first and oldest established Black church in Fort Scott, Sharp said. Early on, it was the hub of Fort Scott’s Black community.
The church was established in 1866 and moved around to several locations. In 1885, the church built its home on the southeast corner of Third and Lowman streets. It stayed there for 115 years, until the number of church members dwindled over time.
“Eventually, it was condemned due to unsafe conditions, and it was torn down on Dec. 26, 2001, unfortunately,” Sharp said.
The AME Church was a one-story brick building with an A-frame roof. The structure included a basement, pulpit and choir seats at its east end and stained glass windows throughout.
“It was a thriving church for the Black community at the time,” Sharp said.
At its peak in 1888, church membership was listed at 260 and a Sunday School attendance of 100, Sharp said. Growing up in Fort Scott, Parks attended the church with his family.
“It most definitely played a role in his early life in Fort Scott,” Sharp said.
Parks is considered one of the greatest photographers of the 20th century. Born in 1912 in Fort Scott, Parks was a self-taught photographer who took a position with the federal Farm Security Administration documenting America’s social and racial conditions.
His photos appeared in numerous publications covering everything from poverty to high fashion. In addition to photography, Parks was a writer, composer, painter and film director. He died in 2006. As a testament to his cultural impact, the Sesame Street character Gordon was named after Parks.
The AME Church had a big influence on young Parks, as he included a scene at the church in his 1969 movie “The Learning Tree,” filmed in Fort Scott.
“This was a part of his family values growing up,” Sharp said. “It was very important to Gordon and his family as well. He wanted to capture that in “The Learning Tree.””
“The Learning Tree” was written, produced and directed by Parks. He also did the musical composition. It was the first movie directed by a Black filmmaker released by a major studio.
Based on Parks’ semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, the film is a coming of age story during the 1920s. It follows Newt Winger through the fictional town of Cherokee Flats, Kansas, as he learns lessons about manhood while growing up in a white-dominated society. Winger’s determination to act as a moral young man is tested through episodes of friendship and violence.
In 1989, the film was among the first group selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in the United States National Film Registry.
In the scene filmed in the AME Church, Winger attends service with his family. He meets and falls for Arcella Jefferson, a new girl in town. Jefferson and her family are met with open arms by the church’s pastor. The scene shows the vibrant Black community in the town, as well as warmth and kindness.
The AME choir at the time performed during the scene, as Parks used many Fort Scott residents in the movie. This scene also included several church members as extras.
Although the church has been demolished, the museum has been able to preserve many of its items. The museum has AME Church pews, the cornerstone, a choir chair, choir robes and a stained glass window. Also on display are behind-the-scenes photos of Parks filming at the church.
Sharp said the museum has always been interested in the AME Church property ever since the museum established The Learning Tree Film Scene Trail in Fort Scott.
The trail is a series of signs throughout Fort Scott that takes visitors on a tour of places used in filming. Each sign has behind the scenes photos, information on how the location was used in the film, trivia about the site and a QR code linking to more information.
Fort Scott resident Josh Jones helped the museum through the process by purchasing the property and donating it to the museum. The donation took place in late June this year. The property was deeded in the Fort Scott Community College Foundation’s name. The foundation also assisted with the donation.
Sharp said the museum is looking to create a commemorative park on the property in tribute to the church and its historical significance to the community. The park might contain signs, photos, benches and short walls. As of now, there is no timeline as the museum looks into grants or donations for funding.
“It helps connect the story of Gordon and his remarkable life story of growing up here,” Sharp said. “We want to keep that remarkable story alive to teach others about artistic creativity, cultural awareness and the role diversity plays in all of our lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.