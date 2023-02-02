NEOSHO, Mo. — The Christopher Foundation will host its 22nd annual gospel celebration on Saturday at the Neosho First Baptist Church, 12325 Highway 86.

Gospel singing will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include Day 4, Borderline Bluegrass and the First Baptist group.

The event also includes a chili and hot dog supper, a silent auction, a live auction and a raffle for a 65-inch television.

Food and entertainment are free; donations will be accepted.

The Christopher Foundation is a nonprofit that raises awareness of pediatric cancer and supports patients and families.

Details: 417-451-1434 or 417-389-4415.

Tags

Trending Video