JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate refused to confirm Donald Kauerauf as Gov. Mike Parson’s health director on Tuesday, leaving Kauerauf banned from the position for life.
The Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee voted to confirm a slate of Parson nominations Tuesday afternoon, but declined to take a vote on Kauerauf’s appointment as director of the Department of Health and Senior Services — thus killing his chances of continuing in the job he’s held since September.
Kauerauf had to be confirmed by the end of the week in order to remain in the job, per a provision of the Missouri Constitution that stipulates department directors appointed when the Legislature isn’t in session must be confirmed within 30 days of the Senate convening.
It’s unclear what comes next for Kauerauf and his role within DHSS. Neither the governor’s office nor DHSS responded to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said it’s frightening that Missouri may have no health director amid the pandemic after “Republican extremists won the day.” He said Republican senators sank Kauerauf’s appointment “because he wouldn’t say that vaccinations were a bad thing.”
“It was like a Facebook page come to life,” he said.
On Monday, more than 100 demonstrators rallied at the Capitol in opposition to Kauerauf and efforts to boost vaccination rates that they believe would take away people’s choice. Protesters chanted outside a hearing room where senators questioned Kauerauf on everything from his view on vaccine and mask requirements to abortion.
Despite Kauerauf adamantly stressing he was against mandates, some senators remained unconvinced.
Parson even came out Monday with a statement in staunch support of Kauerauf, describing him as “the best qualified candidate for the job.”
But in a letter Parson sent to the Senate withdrawing remaining appointees who could not be confirmed before the Legislature adjourned for the week, Kauerauf’s name was absent.
If senators had sent Kauerauf’s nomination back to Parson, the governor could have chosen to reappoint Kauerauf to DHSS as acting health director. Previously, department directors of other agencies have served long term on an acting basis, like former Department of Social Services acting Director Jennifer Tidball.
Rizzo said he couldn’t speak to why Parson didn’t withdraw Kauerauf’s nomination, but that Republican senators in opposition to Kauerauf “were very much holding the Senate hostage until they could be assured definitively that he would not move forward, not just now but in the future.”
A looming snowstorm caused lawmakers to end the week early and cancel work for Wednesday and Thursday. The early dismissal left Kauerauf’s confirmation with few options to move forward.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, indicated that Kauerauf’s confirmation did not have a path forward.
“It does not appear at this point that the Senate is going to return that nomination to the governor,” Eigel said on the Senate floor.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, held the Senate floor for hours Tuesday morning, delaying other committee work in order to make clear his opposition to Kauerauf’s confirmation.
Moon met Eigel’s news with hesitance, noting “there is a question of trust” because he wasn’t part of the negotiation “and you know the games that are played often.”
Eigel reassured Moon that he felt optimistic and there would be further opportunities to have discussions if necessary.
Moon ultimately ended his filibuster, adding that the questions he peppered Kauerauf with Monday were aimed at raising the concerns of those who had reached out to him with reservations.
“I asked the questions that I asked,” Moon said. “I didn’t get the answers that I was hoping to get.”
Rizzo said he’s concerned that the hostility Kauerauf faced will mean a more difficult time finding qualified candidates who are interested in being Missouri’s health director in the future.
“I don’t know a lot of people that are willing to go through the animosity and treachery that he went through to make it to the other side,” Rizzo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.