Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday visited Missouri Southern State University for a roundtable discussion with area leaders on the significance of investing in education and workforce development to create opportunities for Missourians.
Workforce development and education have been some of Parson’s top priorities since taking office in 2018. This week, he has been holding meetings across the state on those proposed investments and hearing from local education, business and community leaders.
“I thought to myself when I first became governor, ‘What really makes a difference in the state of Missouri?’” Parson said Thursday. “There’s all kinds of things that you can make a pitch for, but I thought if you can get the infrastructure piece right and if you can get the workforce development piece right, those two things would drive all others. They were the most important things I could do, and that’s exactly what we’ve set out to do.”
Parson recently proposed a $47 billion budget that is up nearly one-third over the current year because of surging federal and state revenues, according to The Associated Press. He said this is a chance for Missouri to invest in its future and emphasized the significance of building partnerships in communities.
“We’re going to have an opportunity like we’ve never seen before in the state of Missouri,” Parson said.
“The budget that I’m proposing this year to the Legislature, to the state is the beginning of a foundation,” he said. “This is not a one-year budget. This is a multiple-year budget that we’re trying to build on.”
Major items in the proposed higher education budget include a 5.4% core budget increase for all public higher education institutions, $31 million in funding for MoExcels projects and nearly $470 million to fund capital projects at state community colleges and four-year institutions, including Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College.
The proposed budget also includes a $30 million project to create a health science innovation center at MSSU that would include a simulation hospital, radiologic technology lab and collaborative research space. MSSU plans to provide $15 million in matching funds for the project.
Dean Van Galen, university president, said Joplin serves as a hub for health sciences for the Four-State Area.
“This will help us expand our health science programs, including nursing, but more than anything provide an opportunity to partner with businesses, health care professionals and our community to further that broader vision of who we are and what we could be in the region as a center for excellence in health care and health science,” he said. “I’m grateful that you’ve included that project in your budget and grateful for your vision and investment in public higher education.”
Crowder College would also be affected by the proposed budget, if approved. Katricia Pierson, the college’s new president, said the college aims to expand its Career Tech Center and help prepare high school students for the future workforce. The budget would also allow Crowder College to provide transport training such as truck driving.
“Thank you for including that in the budget because it’s exciting,” she told the governor. “I’d love for you to visit Crowder College to see all of the great things we’re doing there.”
Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education at Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, said the available funding is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make significant investments” in education.
“Often, having the financial resources to get something done is the difference between sounding good and doing good, and I’m looking forward to seeing all of the good that we’re going to be able to do with these funds,” she said at the roundtable discussion in Joplin.
Mulligan, who’s been working in higher education for about 15 years, also highlighted the comprehensive approach Parson has made in workforce development since his first day as governor.
“Gov. Parson has also really encouraged us to think about the importance and the value of a four-year degree from a public university, the importance of making sure that people who graduate from high school leave with the skills to succeed in the world, regardless if they go to college or go to work,” she said. “That comprehensive approach really is different from anything that I’ve experienced in my time working in this area.”
