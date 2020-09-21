Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is in Carthage this afternoon, at the time I'm writing this email, to sign bills related to the Legislature's recently wrapped special session on crime.
Well, technically it's a ceremonial signing. He officially signed the bills earlier today in Kansas City.
HB 66 creates a Pretrial Witness Protection Fund in which law enforcement agencies can provide resources for the security of victims and witnesses and their immediate families. HB 46 removes the residency requirements for public safety employees in the city of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently short by more than 140 officers.
Reporter John Hacker and photographer Roger Nomer will have more on this story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
Here in our newsroom, we're also working to bring you stories about:
- The Joplin City Council, which meets tonight to discuss a contract for a master parks plan. Reporter Debby Woodin will have complete coverage.
- The Quapaw Nation and its plans for CARES Act funds.
- The Missouri State High School Activities Association, which announced the classifications and district assignments for the fall sports on Monday. One big change has Webb City, the defending Class 4 football state champions, moving up to Class 5.
We'll also have the latest national, sports and crime news available. Have a great evening.
