Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into educational needs.
Gov. Mike Parson visited Joplin High School and Franklin Tech Center in an effort to talk about career education tracks.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Future plans for the former library building on Main St.
- President Biden's pardon of thousands related to marijuana offenses.
- An effort run by a Carthage church.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
