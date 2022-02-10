Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the governor's plans for workforce development.
Gov. Mike Parson visited Missouri Southern State University on Thursday to speak about higher education's role in developing a workforce.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Projects completed with a 3/8-cent capital improvements sales tax.
- A ballet production of "Snow White."
- The latest on a man charged with a Vernon County murder.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
